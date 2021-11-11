Spectrum Achieves Market Cap of $35,851.16 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $35,851.16 and approximately $775.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

