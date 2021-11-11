Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.