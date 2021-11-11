Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.65

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 84,890 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £37.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.73.

In related news, insider Nicola Rowlands sold 20,152 shares of Sportech stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £8,060.80 ($10,531.49).

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

