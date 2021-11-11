Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 536,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.