Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.