Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

