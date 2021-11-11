Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 138,625 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 138,625 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tenneco worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

