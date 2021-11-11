Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,811 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

