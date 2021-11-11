Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 140.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

