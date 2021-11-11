Stacey W. Goff Sells 128,616 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.