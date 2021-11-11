Stacey W. Goff Sells 128,616 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LUMN opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.