Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAF. Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Greenridge Global cut their price target on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.67% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

