Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.51. Stagwell shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 629 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $26,908,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $3,700,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $976,000.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

