Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of STN stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $58.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

