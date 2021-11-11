Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Position Increased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SVACU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

