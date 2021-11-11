State Street Corp Has $61.25 Million Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $61,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

