State Street Corp Has $64.83 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.62% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $64,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,454,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.