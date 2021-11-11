State Street Corp Increases Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kaman were worth $63,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 368.03 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

