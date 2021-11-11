State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,361,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 653,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $65,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

