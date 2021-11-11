State Street Corp Purchases 499,517 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

State Street Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.42% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $59,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after buying an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 432,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 519,566 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

