State Street Corp Purchases 52,858 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $59,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $208,000.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYRX stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

