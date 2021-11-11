State Street Corp Raises Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.48% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $60,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FCF opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

