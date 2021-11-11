Stephens Increases Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $90.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ESTA opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 61,016 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

