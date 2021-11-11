Stephens Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OCFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

