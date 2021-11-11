stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Up 22.9% This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00097749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.33 or 0.07207655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.02 or 1.00264212 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020172 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

