Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $887.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

