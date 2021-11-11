Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

ACES stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73.

