Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

