Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$19.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

