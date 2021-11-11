Stifel Nicolaus Increases Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target to $13.00

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Yellow alerts:

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $624.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $12.78.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.