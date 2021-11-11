Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

