Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $171.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,950 shares of company stock worth $7,674,977. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

