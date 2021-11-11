Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $98,720,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.62 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

