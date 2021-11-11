Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $299.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.68 and a one year high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

