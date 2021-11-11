Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

LLY stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.24 and a 200-day moving average of $232.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

