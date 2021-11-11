Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Lowered to C$6.28 at CIBC

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SRMLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

SRMLF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 55,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

