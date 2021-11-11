Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $270.18 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

