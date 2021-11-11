Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 409 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,781. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

