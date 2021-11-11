Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 715 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 176,684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,392,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,134,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.