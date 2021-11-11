StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Hits $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $105,005.95 and $12.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00081407 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001102 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (CRYPTO:SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 3,392,440 coins. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes . StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands Masternode is https://reddit.com/r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

