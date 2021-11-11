Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.71 billion. Stryker posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after buying an additional 136,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.06. 850,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,913. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

