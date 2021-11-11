Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy Sells 5,083 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
