Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy Sells 5,083 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

