Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Shares Down 0.9%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37.

About Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Suez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.