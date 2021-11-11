Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $14.39. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 15,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423,000.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

