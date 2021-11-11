Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$25.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMMCF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

