SUN Price Tops $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00074512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00073931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00097049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,723.41 or 0.07279457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,844.63 or 0.99934874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00040127 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.