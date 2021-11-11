Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $45.97 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.97 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.15 or 0.07138973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00086374 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,611,629 coins and its circulating supply is 333,513,764 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.