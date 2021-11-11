Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $411.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

