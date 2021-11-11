Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys $75,460.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

NYSE SUP opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,677 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 334.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 87,267 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

