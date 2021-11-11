Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $175.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

AMD opened at $139.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

