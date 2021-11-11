Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTVT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -1.76. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

vTv Therapeutics Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

